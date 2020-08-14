Comments
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — With most gyms closed due to the pandemic, a South Jersey health club is opening an outdoor fitness center and it’s free for frontline workers. Planet Fitness in Haddon Township is offering a covered outdoor space filled with fitness equipment like treadmills, ellipticals, dumbbells and benches.
The gym is following safety guidelines, including enhanced cleaning.
They have taken care of us, they’ve been our guardian angels. We wanted to create an environment for them to come and workout safely, securely, get their energy back. And also take care of their mental and physical health,” said Billy Olson.
All Planet Fitness members are welcome to use the outdoor facility.
