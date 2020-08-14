Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a man was shot multiple times and killed in the city’s Wynnefield section Friday afternoon. It happened on the 1800 block of North Georges Lane around 3:30 p.m.
Police say the man, approximately 20 years old, was shot multiple times in the upper torso. He was transported to Lankenau Hospital and was pronounced dead at 4:10 p.m.
No arrests have been made.

