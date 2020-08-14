PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In Pennsylvania, some residents are already seeing a slowdown in mail service, which has many concerned about the U.S. Postal Service handling mail ballots for the November election.

Gov. Tom Wolf is asking the state Supreme Court to extend the deadline to receive mail-in ballots so postal workers will have enough time to deliver them.

“Here in August, they’re receiving things that was sent in June,” State Rep. Joanna McClinton said.

McClinton, of West Philadelphia, says she and her neighbors have seen big delays in their mail recently. She worries critical mail-in ballots won’t be delivered in time for the November election.

“This is a democracy. We have the right to vote, and we see our president undermining our right to vote by defunding the Postal Service,” McClinton said.

President Donald Trump admitted he’s withholding funding for the Postal Service to slow down universal mail-in voting amid the pandemic.

So Wolf’s office is now asking the state Supreme Court to extend the Election Day deadline for mail-in ballots by three days.

Without the extension, Philadelphia city commissioners worry some mail-in ballots won’t be counted.

“We don’t want to disenfranchise anyone. We want to make sure everyone’s voice is heard. That’s why it’s so crucial for us to get the extension,” Philadelphia City Commissioner Omar Sabir said.

It’s also why the Committee of 70, a government watchdog group, is urging voters to apply for mail-in ballots today.

“Apply as early as possible and mail that ballot in as early as possible,” Pat Christmas said.

We’re now waiting for the state Supreme Court to decide whether or not it will grant that extension for mail-in ballots.