PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new concert series is coming to Citizens Bank Park, although this one will be a little unique. Organizers made the announcement Friday.
The four-week drive-in concert and comedy series will be held in the parking lot of Citizens Bank Park starting Sunday, Aug 16.
The series created by Live Nation Philadelphia will include a variety of music and comedy programming and will go through Labor Day weekend.
Philadelphia’s own DJ Jazzy Jeff will be taking part in the event.
“I’m really looking forward to this, playing some music, for real people, not just people that are online, which I appreciate. But you kind of miss interaction with real people, so I am looking forward to this,” he said.
Fans can expect contactless ticket scanning through their vehicle window and they’ll be assigned a designated parking space to enjoy right from their car.
