TOWAMENCIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The parents of a 5-year-old girl who was swept up in rushing waters after wandering from home during Tropical Storm Isaias are speaking about the loss of their daughter. CBS3 caught up with Eliza Talal’s grieving mom and dad, who shared stories about their little girl.

This was the first time Eliza’s mom and dad visited the park since her body was found. They were extremely anxious to enter but say they are grateful for all the support they’ve been receiving.

“She was a happy kid and I’m sure she’s still happy,” mom Yusra Hussain said.

For the first time since Eliza’s death, her parents have found the courage to speak publicly.

“She was a pure soul. She loved music and she was like a butterfly. She’d go to everyone and give them a hug and make them smile,” Yusra Hussain said.

The 5-year-old wandered from home during Isaias last Tuesday. Her body was found in a creek two miles from her Spring Valley Road home the next day.

Her siblings, who are also autistic and nonverbal, have been struggling. Her twin brother Mohammad Ali, was her protector.

“It’s been nine days since she passed, but this is the first time where he came out of nowhere and just said it out loud,’Eliza where are you?'” dad Talal Hussain said.

Her parents say Eliza was fierce and always eager to try new things.

“Even though she was nonverbal, the joy in her face and overall demeanor was just phenomenal even though she couldn’t communicate, and she couldn’t express herself she always had a smile on her face,” Talal Hussain said.

“And she was full of life. She loved to hear songs,” Yusra Hussain said.

A GoFundMe page started by a stranger-turned-friend has already raised more than $40,000, intended to financially prepare them for the road ahead.

Friday night’s vigil at Fischer’s Park will begin at 7 p.m. Hundreds of people from the community are expected to come out and show their respects.