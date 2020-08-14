CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site is reopening Friday. The site was forced to close months ago because of COVID-19.

In its first phase of reopening, the historic site will be open Friday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New safety guidelines are in place.

All guests will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

For more information on tickets and the site’s safety procedures, click here.

