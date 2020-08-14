Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a SummerFest Friday and what a summer it has been. Many of us have been relaxing in our own spaces or road-tripping much closer to home this year.
But that doesn’t mean parents are missing out on those first summer moments.
For moms and dads, a baby’s first breath can take their breath away. But for babies, their first soak, their first step in the sand, and the firsts they have in the summer are things that fill them with life and leave them gleefully gasping for more.
So we thought it would be fun to ask our viewers to share with us some of their baby’s first summer memories.
Watch the video for more.
You must log in to post a comment.