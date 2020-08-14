BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) – The owners of Atilis Gym in Camden County have another court hearing on Friday. On Tuesday, the Bellmawr Borough Council voted 5 to 1 to revoke the gym’s business license after defying Gov. Phil’s Murphy order to close non-essential businesses.
The two owners, Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti, say the order is unconstitutional.
The duo has been arrested and has had contempt orders issued against them as they continually defied the orders. They say Bellmawr has presented no evidence that the gym poses a health hazard.
“It’s just a political attack that did not need to occur,” Trumbetti said. “Unfortunately, now instead of being on our side the Borough of Bellmawr is now an adversary, and they will be dealt with in the future and they will be served papers. The individuals that are responsible for that are now going to have to answer for what they’ve done.”
Smith and Trumbetti have vowed to continue their fight to keep the gym open.
The gym faces a possible $15,000 fine each time they violate Murphy’s order.
