PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A flash flood watch is in effect for parts of the region as slow-moving storms can once again dump significant amounts of rain. The areas under the watch include all of South Jersey, Delaware and parts of Southeast Pennsylvania.
Scattered storms are expected into the afternoon. About 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected with any storm that forms today.
Given the incredible moisture around, some storms can turn strong to severe. The most active part of the day will again be during the afternoon.
Flash Flood Watch day 2. Scattered slow-moving downpours and t-storms will develop throughout the day. Numerous water rescues reported across the area yesterday. Never, never drive into a flooded roadway. ⚠️🚘 @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/syCNfdNu28
— Lauren Casey (@LaurenCBS3) August 13, 2020
Friday is looking a bit less active at this point, but scattered rain and a few storms are still possible, particularly for Philly and areas south where high moisture values will be maintained. Models are still trying to work out the timing of a surface low that will form along the slow-moving frontal boundary currently affecting the area. The front looks to push south to make for a drier Saturday, but as this low lifts in, rain chances will return.
