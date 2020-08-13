PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The U.S. Postal Service has a warning for Pennsylvania election officials. There is a significant risk it won’t be able to deliver all mail-in ballots by the state’s Nov. 3 deadline.
Pennsylvania’s mail-in ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day. The warning was revealed in a filing with the State Supreme Court.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is asking the state Supreme Court to extend deadlines for mail-in ballots to be received in the November election when Pennsylvania will be a premier presidential battleground.
Wolf’s administration is asking the state Supreme Court to order that ballots postmarked by election day be counted if they are valid and received during the three days following the election.
This comes as President Donald Trump said he is withholding funding for the Postal Service to stop universal mail-in voting.
