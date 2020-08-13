Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The No. 6 Sixers, minus the injured Ben Simmons, are set for a first-round date with the No. 3 Celtics. Game 1 gets underway Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Orlando bubble.
The Sixers have one finale tune-up Friday night at 9 p.m. against the Rockets before the playoffs begin.
The Sixers went 3-1 against Boston in the regular season before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the season.
See the full series schedule below.
Game 1: Monday, Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m.
Game 2: Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m.
Game 3: Friday, Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 23 at 1 p.m.
Game 5*: Tuesday, Aug. 25 at TBD
Game 6*: Thursday, Aug. 27 at TBD
Game 7*: Saturday, Aug. 29 at TBD
*If necessary
