DEWEY BEACH, Del. (CBS) — There’s new life for an old military ship off the coast of Delaware. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control sunk a ship named the Reedville on Thursday.
A timelapse video shows the ship going underwater.
It’s being turned into an artificial reef about 16 miles off the coast of Dewey Beach.
The ship was originally used in World War II and the Korean War.
Now it will be home to many fish and underwater communities on the ocean floor.
