MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) – Much of the attention on the COVID-19 pandemic centers around protecting children. But they haven’t really had a voice on school, sports, and other activities.

Students in Delaware County want adults to listen to them when it comes to their concerns. That’s why they are holding a rally outside of the Media courthouse around 4 p.m. on Thursday. Organizers say this rally will involve community leaders, business leaders but most importantly kids.

It’s meant to give them a seat at the table when it comes to discussing in-person schooling and sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Eyewitness News spoke to one of the rally’s organizers on Wednesday, as well as a few students.

“We hear a lot of adults arguing. Yelling and arguing about what should happen but what we are not doing is listening to the kids,” Rally for the Kids co-organizer Kevin Cage said. “It’s not something where we say, hey, listen, everybody’s got to go to school. No. If you’re uncomfortable the other learning is absolutely offered. There’s no reason to say everybody has to be in the classroom and vice versa. There shouldn’t be people saying you can’t be in the classroom.”

According to this group’s Facebook page, today’s gathering is meant to give kids a voice. Organizers are calling on them to speak up about why in-person learning and extra-curricular activities are so valuable to them, with the goal of getting kids back in school come this fall.

We’re told these kids are missing sports. They say they’ve been participating in football practice for the last two months with no issues. And they want to continue to play with the option for in-person classes in the fall as well.

“I’ve been playing sports my whole life. I love it. It’s just a part of my life and when it stopped it was just kind of hard to find other ways to occupy my time,” 17-year-old Jeremy Lehmann said. “Mostly around here, I don’t know about other places, but all of the decisions have been made by people who it’s not affecting as much as it will affect us. I really don’t think our opinions have been taken into account as much.”

But with more than five million confirmed cases nationwide and more than 160,000 deaths due to COVID-19, leaders are constantly weighing education and after school activities with the health and wellbeing of students and staff.

These teens will at least get the chance to have their concerns heard this afternoon. The rally starts at 4 p.m. outside the Media courthouse.