TINICUM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A suspect allegedly involved in a shooting at the Red Roof Inn in Tinicum Township has been arrested, officials said Thursday. According to officials, officers responded to an incident Thursday morning involving an argument between a woman and a man, believed to be her boyfriend, in a vehicle with a hired driver.
The woman reportedly jumped out of the car on Lincoln Highway in Prospect Park and ran away from the alleged boyfriend, officials said.
The driver of the vehicle proceeded to take the man to the Red Roof Inn in Tinicum Township, where police say he has been living since his home burnt down four to five months ago.
The alleged boyfriend was reportedly shot by a man who fled the scene and jumped into Darby Creek. Police marine units located the suspect in the water and arrested him. The suspect is not the driver.
The weapon was also recovered.
The victim was transported to an area hospital in an unknown condition.
Police have not clarified the relationship between the suspect and the victim at this time.
