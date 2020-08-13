Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 30-year-old man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia. It happened around 6:15 p.m. Thursday on the 400 block of North 64th Street.
The victim was shot once in the chest and was rushed to the Lankenau Medical Center, authorities say.
Police say the man was pronounced dead at 7:14 p.m.
So far, no arrests have been made.
With gun violence at epidemic levels in Philadelphia, police and local organizations are holding a “Home Gun-Check Campaign” this weekend at Janes Memorial United Methodist Church and Tasker Street Missionary Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Philadelphians are asked to turn in any unwanted guns.
