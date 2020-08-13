Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With gun violence in Philadelphia at epidemic levels, local organizations are joining forces to try to make a difference. Philadelphia police and other groups are holding a “Home Gun-Check Campaign” this weekend.
They’re asking people to go through their homes, locate guns they don’t want and turn them in with no questions asked.
Guns can be turned in this Saturday at Janes Memorial United Methodist Church and Tasker Street Missionary Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
