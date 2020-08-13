PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies are retiring another jersey number. Phillies managing partner John Middleton announced the club will retire Dick Allen’s No. 15 in September.

The ceremony will be on Sept. 3, the 57th anniversary of Allen’s MLB debut with the Phillies.

The Phillies will bestow the highest honor a club can confer upon a former player by retiring Dick Allen’s number 15: https://t.co/BsznUMVpIp pic.twitter.com/uGl5umXCJ9 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 13, 2020

“Dick Allen burst onto the 1964 Phillies and immediately established himself as a superstar,” Middleton said. “His legendary performance on the field gave millions of fans lasting memories, and he helped cement my love for baseball and the Phillies as a young boy. The Phillies organization is thrilled to give Dick and his family this honor that recognizes his Hall of Fame-worthy career and his legacy as one of the greatest Phillies of all time.”

The 78-year-old spent nine of his 15 MLB seasons with the Phillies from 1963 through 1977, winning National League Rookie of the Year in 1964.

While with the Phillies he batted .290 with 204 doubles, 204 home runs, 655 RBI, a .371 on-base percentage and a .530 slugging percentage in 1,070.

He holds the second-best slugging percentage in Phillies history, behind Hall of Famer Chuck Klein and is ranked 10th in home runs.

He was a seven-time All-Star and played nearly every position on the field during his career. He is notably known as a first and third basemen.

Following his career, Allen joined the Phillies front office in 1994 as a fan representative and later a club ambassador.

Allen’s No. 15 joins Hall of Famer Richie Ashburn’s No. 1, Jim Bunning’s No. 14, Mike Schmidt’s No. 20, Steve Carlton’s No. 32, Roy Halladay’s No. 34, and Robin Roberts’ No. 36 as the only players to have their numbers retired.

He was also inducted to the Phillies Wall of Fame in 1994.