PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Spencer Howard made his big league debut last weekend, now it’s Alec Bohm’s turn. The Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday selected Bohm’s contract ahead of their series finale against the Baltimore Orioles and placed outfielder Adam Haseley on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Aug. 12.
Phillies have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/DsyQD9bMIn
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 13, 2020
Bohm is a third baseman but can also play first base and DH. The 24-year-old will play third base and bat sixth Thursday against the Orioles as the Phillies look to avoid being swept by the Orioles.
Thursday afternoon baseball coming up. #RingTheBell
📺: @NBCSPhilly
📻: @SportsRadioWIP
📱💻: https://t.co/7M7oNitezi // https://t.co/vgbMhIMsON pic.twitter.com/EQb6y28HpV
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 13, 2020
Bohm, the Phillies’ first-round pick (No. 3 overall) in 2018, will wear No. 28.
Last season, Bohm hit a combined .305 with 20 home runs and 80 RBIs with the Lakewood Blue Claws, Clearwater Threshers and Reading Fightin Phils.
Haseley was placed on the injured list with a left wrist injury.
The Phillies also designated right-handed pitcher Edgar Garcia for assignment.
The Phillies have lost four out of their last five games before Thursday afternoon’s game against Baltimore.
You must log in to post a comment.