PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you aren’t ready to return to the theater yet, Philadelphia is turning the Mann Center for the Performing Arts into a drive-in movie theater. The Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department just announced a six-week drive-in series in the parking lot.
The BlackStar Film Festival, Mann Center for the Performing Arts, Live Nation Urban, and Live Nation Philadelphia are also supporting the drive-in theater.
It kicks off on Friday, Aug. 21 with “Be Water” from the BlackStar Film Festival and continues through Sept. 25, ending with “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”
The movies include blockbusters, classics and family films.
Some other films being shown include, “The 40-Year-Old Version,” “Miss Juneteenth,” “Jurassic Park,” “Trolls,” “School of Rock,” and “The Lion King.”
For film dates and free reservations click here.
