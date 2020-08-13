Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Gov. Phil Murphy is urging New Jersey residents to do their civic duty and fill out the U.S. Census forms. Murphy held a virtual town hall on the issue Thursday.
“It’s especially about lifting up our great diversity,” Murphy said. “New Jersey is America’s most diverse state. The Census is making sure that we’re properly and fairly represented in Congress, and we need a full delegation given what is going on in the world right now fighting for us more than ever before. The Census is about making sure we receive the federal support we need for vital programs.”
The governor says New Jerseyans have 49 more days to complete the Census.
