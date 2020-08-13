PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Philadelphia officials say Eagles fans shouldn’t get their hopes up that they’ll be allowed to watch the team’s home opener vs. the Los Angeles Rams from the stands at Lincoln Financial Field.
City Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said he’s doubtful the city will be in a place with COVID-19 infections to allow for fans to attend the Sept. 20 game in person.
As Coronavirus Cases Trend Upward In Philadelphia, CDC Director Warns Fall Season Could Be Worst Ever
He said under current conditions, attendance would be prohibited and that isn’t likely to change in the next month.
On Wednesday, it was announced no fans would be allowed in the stands when the Eagles open the season in Washington in Week 1.
Meanwhile, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says the team plans to have fans at games this season.
