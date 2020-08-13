Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — AMC Theaters is turning back the clock. AMC Theaters is bringing back 15 cent movies to celebrate the reopening of 100 locations since the pandemic began in March.
Theaters will reopen on Thursday, Aug. 20.
There are four locations in the Philadelphia area reopening: AMC Neshaminy 24, AMC Marple 10, AMC Plymouth Meeting 12, and AMC Center Valley 16.
Moviegoers have to wear masks and the theaters will have limited capacity.
To mark the company’s 100th anniversary, move tickets will only cost 15 cents on Thursday to match movie theater prices in 1920.
