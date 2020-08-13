Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia man facing dozens of charges for his role in an hours-long standoff with Philadelphia police last year is due in court. A virtual preliminary hearing will be held Thursday for Maurice Hill.
Police say the 36-year-old shot six officers, held two others hostage and fired dozens of rounds at police during the seven-hour standoff in Nicetown-Tioga on Aug. 14, 2019.
He is facing charges for the non-fatal shootings of the six police officers, attempted murder and other related charges for 62 police officers who were there in the line of fire.
The last 24 attempted murder charges for officers who were shot at, but not hit by gunfire, are expected to be heard during the hearing on Thursday.
