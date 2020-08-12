Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The future of the Christopher Columbus Statue will be the topic of discussion for the Philadelphia Art Commission Wednesday. The commission is holding a special meeting to decide once and for all if the Marconi Plaza statue should be removed, relocated or altered in some way.
Public comment will follow the meeting.
Columbus statues in several other states have already been removed.
Last month, the Philadelphia Historical Commission voted in favor of removing the Christopher Columbus Statue from Marconi Plaza.
Though the statue has sat in Marconi Plaza for more than a century, the controversy surrounding it reached a peak this year. The Philadelphia Historical Commission voted 10-2 to have the 144-year-old statue removed.
