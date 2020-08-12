TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — After months of declaring that New Jersey schools must offer in-person learning, Gov. Phil Murphy has changed course. Murphy signed an executive order Wednesday officially clearing both public and nonpublic pre-K through 12 schools and colleges and universities to reopen for the upcoming academic year, but students may choose to continue remote learning.

Murphy says any student who chooses to continue with remote learning “must be accommodated.”

As many of our colleges and universities have continued offering classes during the summer, in-person instruction may fully resume as long as social distancing and other protections are strictly adhered to. Any student who chooses to continue remote learning must be accommodated — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 12, 2020

“For the past six weeks, we’ve relied upon the work of local educational communities to determine the best way for their schools to reopen,” Murphy said. “We’ve provided significant flexibility while also adjusting expectations based on the latest science and data.”

Murphy said that educational institutions must prove to the Department of Education’s health and safety standards in order to reopen for in-person learning.

“New Jersey Department of Education has put forth strong guidelines that put a premium on health and safety of students and staff while providing avenues by which in-person instruction can safely resume,” Murphy said. “Public and nonpublic schools must certify to the department that they’re able to meet these standards.”

Any school district that cannot meet the health and safety standards are required to begin the school year completely virtual.

NEW: School districts that cannot meet all health & safety standards for safe in-person instruction will begin their school year with ALL-REMOTE LEARNING. Public school districts must show:

☑️Plans for satisfying these standards

☑️Anticipated date to resume in-person instruction — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 12, 2020

“When our schools open in September, they must be ready to safely provide the high-quality education to all students that is a hallmark of New Jersey,” Murphy said. “We know the first day of school is not going to be like any other in our history. We’re fully committed to getting this right.”

Meanwhile, the state reported 484 new coronavirus cases bringing the statewide total to 185,938.