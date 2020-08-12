BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS/AP) – The owners of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey plan to open for business on Wednesday despite losing their business license. On Tuesday night, the borough’s council voted 5 to 1 to revoke the gym’s license. The vote came after an hour-long hearing.

The two owners, Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti, have reopened their gym several times, defying Governor Phil Murphy’s shutdown orders.

The duo has been arrested and have had contempt orders issued against them as they continually defied the orders. They say there’s no proof the gym poses any threat to the public.

Eyewitness News spoke to Trumbetti on Wednesday morning.

“It’s just a political attack that did not need to occur,” Trumbetti said. “Unfortunately, now instead of being on our side the Borough of Bellmawr is now an adversary, and they will be dealt with in the future and they will be served papers. The individuals that are responsible for that are now going to have to answer for what they’ve done.”

The owners say there is another court hearing scheduled for this Friday and that the gym faces a possible $15,000 fine each day for violating Gov. Murphy’s order.

The gym opened its doors in May, starting a legal battle over whether Murphy’s order for non-essential businesses to remain closed was constitutional. The owners have said they have taken steps to ensure social distancing, including taping off workout stations and operating at 20% of capacity and were also taking patrons’ temperatures and requiring them to wear masks unless they were in the middle of lifting weights.

Smith and Trumbetti have vowed to continue their fight to keep the gym open.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)