PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many in the Delaware Valley’s Jamaican and South Asian communities are celebrating Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s pick of Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate. The announcement, which dropped shortly before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, prompted a lot of excitement locally.

“I can really relate to her. Jamaicans are ecstatic, joyful at this pick,” said Jamaican-American and Philadelphia resident Terry Lee Barrett.

Harris is biracial. Her father is a Jamaican immigrant, her mother was from India. She now has the distinction of being the first woman of Black and Asian descent to be selected as a major political party’s vice presidential candidate.

“We’re thrilled,” said Faiz Ahmad, president of the South Asian Bar Association of Delaware. “Regardless of your political leanings, seeing Black women of South Asian descent up here as a vice presidential nominee of a major party’s ticket is a historic moment for our country.”

.@KamalaHarris is the daughter of proud immigrants—a mother from India and a father from Jamaica—who raised her to take action.

Harris’ selection is also a great source of pride to those who are alums of HBCUs — Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The junior senator from California graduated from prestigious Howard University in the nation’s capital.

“She is my sister as a Bison, but all of our cousins are just as proud, the whole family can hold it up,” said Erica Atwood, a Howard University alumna. “That spirit is felt not only with Howard alums, but Spelman, Morehouse, Clark, FAMU, South Carolina State, Savannah State. All of us, we are all in, we are all in.”

This isn’t the first time Sen. Harris has made history. She is the first Indian-American to serve in the United States Senate.