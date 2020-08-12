WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – It’s a historic moment in American politics. Joe Biden has chosen Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. Biden and Harris are set to deliver remarks at the Hotel Du Pont in Wilmington on Wednesday.

This will be their first event together and they’re expected to talk about their mission to fight for working families. This comes as people all over the country weigh in on Biden’s pick and Harris’s history-making moment.

It’s a historic decision that will take center stage today in Wilmington. Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden named California Sen. Kamala Harris as his choice for vice president of the United States, making Harris the first black and first South Asian woman to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket.

“I think she checks a number of boxes that are important to the Biden campaign,” David Thornburgh said.

Thornburgh is the president of the Committee of Seventy, a non-partisan good government organization in Pennsylvania. He says the pick for VP shouldn’t come as a shock.

“This was not a surprising pick. This wasn’t Sarah Palin when John McCain picked her,” Thornburgh said. “It feels like they took their time and vetted their choices and considered all the candidates from all angles.”

But President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday he was a little surprised by the pick, given Biden’s and Harris’ disputes during the primary.

The Republican National Committee, meantime, released a statement calling Harris’ nomination radical.

Part of the statement reads, “Kamala Harris’ extreme positions, from raising taxes to abolishing private health insurance to comparing law enforcement officials to the KKK, show that the left-wing mob is controlling Biden’s candidacy, just like they would control him as president.”

Pennsylvania State Rep. Joanna McClinton, a Democrat who represents Philadelphia and Delaware Counties, says Harris is the perfect pick.

“I’ve been rooting for Kamala since last fall,” McClinton said. “This is an incredible opportunity as an African American woman in elected office, there are so few of us across the country, and I look forward to her experience as an attorney general to bring about justice.”

But even McClinton admits, Harris’ tough on crime record as California’s former attorney general will be lingering problem for some voters.

“I definitely think it will be a campaign issue because even when she was running for president last year that was the leading issue that progressive voters had with Sen. Harris,” McClinton said.

Biden spent eight years as President Obama’s VP. He has spent months weighing this decision. It carries increased significance this year. If elected Biden would be 78 when inaugurated.

He has called himself a transitional figure and hasn’t committed to seeking a second term – if elected for the first one.