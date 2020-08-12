HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Hamilton police are investigating another racist graffiti incident after they say someone spray-painted “Kill [N-words]” at a cemetery. Police believe this is the fourth such incident done by the same suspect since June.

Police responded to 210 Ridge Avenue, near the entrance of the Ahavath Israel Congregation Cemetery, on Wednesday. Police found the graffiti, sprayed in red paint.

But this wasn’t the first incident.

On June 11, police found the same words sprayed in red paint at Saint Mary’s Cemetery on Cedar Lane.

Two additional complaints occurred this month, involving the same suspect and the same red paint, according to police.

The first incident occurred on Aug. 3 at the Shady Brook Park, and the second happened on Aug. 6 on Clover Avenue. In those incidents, the same words were painted, along with swastikas.

Police say they have not been able to develop a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lawrence MacArthur of the Criminal Investigations Section at (609) 689-5827, or via email at lmacarthur@hamiltonpd.org.