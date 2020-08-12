CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Looking for something to do during a break in tonight’s Flyers-Canadiens game? Gritty has you covered.

The Flyers’ mascot is hosting his own game called Gritty’s Pups on Ice.

Gritty will referee a faceoff between two puppies who are available to adopt from the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society.

You can see the adorable matchup during the first intermission on the Flyers’ website.

