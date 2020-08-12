Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Looking for something to do during a break in tonight’s Flyers-Canadiens game? Gritty has you covered.
The Flyers’ mascot is hosting his own game called Gritty’s Pups on Ice.
Debuting tonight…@GrittyNHL's Pups on Ice.
Tune in to Flyers Home-Ice presented by @TCS during tonight's #MTLvsPHI intermissions. You're not going to want to miss this.
Stream begins at 7:40PM: https://t.co/xNUBbXGvLv pic.twitter.com/JnXk5uoYAV
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) August 12, 2020
Gritty will referee a faceoff between two puppies who are available to adopt from the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society.
You can see the adorable matchup during the first intermission on the Flyers’ website.
