PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia area is dealing with an outbreak of an invasive insect. The region is experiencing a 59% increase in spotted lanternfly reports compared to last year.
Experts think part of the reason is that more people are staying home due to the coronavirus pandemic and they simply spot them more often.
On Wednesday, New Jersey officials urged residents to destroy the lanternfly whenever possible.
The bugs feed on 70 different types of plants and trees.
