LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) – After CBS3 reported on a Sesame Place employee who was brutally attacked Sunday after reminding a couple to wear their masks, the community reacted strongly online. Many say they are horrified anyone could hurt the 17-year-old just doing his job, especially at a theme park for kids.

Police say, earlier in the day, the employee reminded a man and woman that they needed to wear masks inside the park. When the couple saw the employee again, police say they both struck him in the face, knocking him to the ground.

Security guards chased the pair but they got away.

Paramedics rushed the teen to St. Mary’s Medical Center to treat injuries to his jaw and a damaged tooth. His injuries were so serious that he required surgery.

The park is closed until Thursday while police are working with authorities in New York to positively identify the couple.

One Twitter user said that if the couple disagreed with the mask policy, they should not have gone to the park.

“Some high school kid was doing his job and gets assaulted. Truely [sic] sad. If you don’t want to wear a mask there then don’t go. Period. Hope the kid is ok,” the user tweeted.

Omg!

This child will be traumatized forever.

Seems punitive damages are in order. — ❤️🌈☮️❄️🌎🌊 (@southernfemale5) August 11, 2020

I hope they catch the snake who did this. People who refuse to wear masks are the reason the virus keeps spreading. They're also the reason people keep dying from it. 💀 — John Simms (@rockuntildawn) August 11, 2020