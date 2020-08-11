Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gunfire erupts at a Philadelphia apartment complex sending a man to the hospital. The shooting happened on the 2700 block of 55th Drive in Southwest Philadelphia just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say a 22-year-old man was shot in the back.
The victim’s condition is unknown at this time and the shooter remains at large.
Nearly two dozen people were shot over the weekend in Philadelphia and three of the victims were children.
Homicides are up nearly 25% from this time last year.
City council is holding two public hearings on gun violence prevention on Tuesday and Wednesday.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.