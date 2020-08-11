Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gun violence continues to plague the City of Philadelphia. Police are searching for the gunman after a woman was shot in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood.
The shooting happened on the 1500 block of South 53rd Street around 11 p.m. Monday.
Police say the woman was shot in the shoulder.
There’s no word on her condition at this time.
Investigators are searching for the gunman and motive in the shooting.
