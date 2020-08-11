Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Here’s a new way to bring home a piece of the Philadelphia Flyers’ Stanley Cup playoff run. The team is selling these commemorative tickets ahead of the first round against the Montreal Canadiens, which starts Wednesday night.
Of course, there are no real tickets since they’re playing in a bubble in Toronto.
The commemorative tickets cost $5 each and they benefit Flyers Charities.
Click here, to buy your commemorative ticket.
