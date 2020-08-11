Comments
VENTNOR, N.J. (CBS) — Officials have identified the man killed in a police-involved shooting in Ventnor last week. Authorities say 30-year-old Amir Johnson, of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania was fatally shot by officers during an incident on West End Avenue around 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 6.
Officers from Ventnor and Atlantic City reportedly encountered Johnson walking in and out of a marshy area, holding a broken glass bottle in his hand.
Police say Johnson advanced on them with the bottle and multiple officers then opened fire.
The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is investigating the incident.
