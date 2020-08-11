Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson has been cleared to return to work. He was activated off the Reserve COVID-19 List on Tuesday morning.
Johnson tested positive for the virus on July 29 and per NFL rules, he couldn’t return to the NovaCare Complex until 10 days after his initial positive test or if he received two consecutive negative tests within five days of testing positive.
Following the diagnosis, Johnson said he felt “strong and ready to go.”
— Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) July 29, 2020
Johnson has earned Pro Bowl nods in each of the last three seasons.
