DOVER, Del. (CBS) — In Delaware, Gov. John Carney said Tuesday the state continues to work with school districts to come up with potential hybrid reopening plans. The state is expanding COVID-19 test sites so that students and teachers will be able to get tested as the school year approaches.
“Each of the school districts are in the process of developing their plans, working hard with stakeholder groups. Most districts have large teams of teachers, staff, administrators and parents involved in putting those teams together,” Carney said.
The state’s framework allows some districts to partially open, provided that the spread of the virus can be kept in check.
