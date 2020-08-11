Comments
PILESGROVE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey State Police rescued a man from a vehicle caught in a flash flood in Salem County over the weekend. Troopers arrived to find the vehicle trapped against a guardrail on Route 40 in Pilesgrove Township.
This happened as storms swept through the area Saturday.
Body camera video shows the troopers wading through knee-deep water to get to the 65-year-old man.
A trooper opened the door and helped the man from the driver’s seat. The man said “thank you” as the troopers guided him to safety.
