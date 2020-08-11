UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (CBS) — The Penn State Nittany Lions will not be taking the field this fall after the Big Ten Conference announced Tuesday that it is postponing the 2020-21 fall sports season. This decision is in response to ongoing health and safety concerns due to COVID-19.

In a statement, the conference said that this decision includes men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball.

“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.”

The Big Ten said fall sports may compete in the spring and final decisions about winter and spring sports will also continue to be evaluated.

Sandy Barbour, Penn State’s Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, said in a statement that though she is “heartbroken” student-athletes will miss out, the university supports the decision.

“I do know our student-athletes are a resilient bunch and will handle today’s news with the same resolve as our winter and spring student-athletes did and be better for it in the end,” Barbour said. “We also cannot ignore the impact this will have on our community at large, including our local businesses. We have the greatest fans in all of college athletics and we know they will be the first ones cheering our teams on when we return to athletics.”