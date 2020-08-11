CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Betsy Ross House is reopening to visitors Tuesday. The coronavirus pandemic shut down the Old City landmark in March.

During that time, officials implemented a number of new protocols to keep guests and staff safe.

That includes limiting the number of visitors allowed at the landmark to meet Betsy and take pictures.

The operating hours have also been reduced to allow for additional cleaning.

