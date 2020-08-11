PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Betsy Ross House is reopening to visitors Tuesday. The coronavirus pandemic shut down the Old City landmark in March.
During that time, officials implemented a number of new protocols to keep guests and staff safe.
The @BetsyRossHouse is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 10am – 4pm and features new visitor experiences in the Courtyard and self-guided tours of the historic house. Tickets can be purchased in advance online ➡️ https://t.co/TRSCCCukX1 pic.twitter.com/AS5NPtuGXt
— Historic Philly (@HistoricPhilly) August 8, 2020
That includes limiting the number of visitors allowed at the landmark to meet Betsy and take pictures.
The operating hours have also been reduced to allow for additional cleaning.
For more information on the Betsy Ross House, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.