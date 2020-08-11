CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Allentown News, Local, Local TV

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Allentown police announced Tuesday evening that they have located a pit bull that had been exposed to rabies. Police say the dog is currently being quarantined at the Lehigh County Humane Society.

According to a release sent out Monday, a city animal control officer saw the dog involved in a fight with a skunk on Aug. 5.

The officer tried to tranquilize the dog but it escaped through a backyard fence.

A test on the skunk came back positive for rabies.

Officials say the dog had wounds on its muzzle and older scars on its body.

