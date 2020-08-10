Comments
UPPER SALFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania is a key battleground state in the 2020 election. Women For Trump launched their bus tour at the Upper Salford Volunteer Fire Company on Monday.
Trump campaign advisors Lara Trump, Mercedes Schlapp and Katrina Pierson rallied supporters.
The Women For Trump bus will crisscross swing states leading up to the Nov. 3 election.
As the bus tour kicked off in Montgomery County, Congresswoman Madeleine Dean, who represents the area, said it’s Joe Biden who will lift women up.
A new CBS News battleground tracker poll shows Biden six points ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania.
