PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s not looking good for Penn State football fans hoping for a season this fall. A majority of the Big Ten Conference’s presidents voted against having a 2020 season over coronavirus concerns, according to a new report.

A source tells Dan Patrick, host of The Dan Patrick Show, that 12 of the Big Ten’s 14 presidents, including President of Pennsylvania State University, have voted not to play college football this fall with Iowa and Nebraska voting to play the season.

According to Dan's source, 12 of the 14 Presidents from the Big 10 have voted against having a Fall College Football season. Iowa and Nebraska were the two that have been pushing to play. — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020

However, a spokesman for the Big Ten tells CBS Sports that a vote has not yet been held.

A source tells Graham Couch, a sports columnist for the Lansing State Journal, that the Big Ten presidents are scheduled to meet on a call at 6 p.m. Monday to make the final decision.

The Big Ten's presidents are scheduled to meet again on a call at 6 o'clock ET tonight, when they'll make the final decision on the football season, per source. — Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) August 10, 2020

Over the weekend, the Big Ten announced it was indefinitely delaying a move to phase three of practice, that would have allowed players to use pads.

On Saturday, the Mid-American Conference announced it was delaying the season until spring.

Over 30 players from Power Five conference teams have already decided not to play this season, pointing to health concerns. The group includes possible first-round draft picks.