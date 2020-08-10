PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Public League is suspending all interscholastic high school sports until January 2021. The Philadelphia Public League is the governing body for the city’s public school sports programs and says they decided to suspend sports to align with recommendations from Gov. Tom Wolf.

It is unclear if Philadelphia public schools will play sports in the new year but a source tells CBS3 they hope to have a fall football season.

“If guidelines released by the Governor’s office change, or are updated in a way that would allow programming to resume, we reserve the right to revisit our stance and provide further guidance on a safe return to play,” according to a statement from the School District of Philadelphia. “Our focus in the immediate future will be on developing a robust virtual program this fall to engage our student-athletes in a meaningful way as it pertains to NCAA Eligibility, post-secondary readiness, and health and wellness programming, in addition to creating a plan to provide individualized skill building and fitness workouts when permitted to resume safely.”

Last week, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association paused mandatory fall sports activities for two weeks after Gov. Wolf’s recommendation.

The PIAA is also asking for Wolf to work with them to find the best solution forward, highlighting the potential negative impact canceling sports may have on a young person’s physical, emotional, social and mental health.

The PIAA Board of Directors is expected to meet later this month to make a decision regarding fall sports.