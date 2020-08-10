Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Search efforts resume after a possible drowning at Penbryn Lake in Winslow Township, New Jersey on Sunday. Officials say 35-year-old Eliu Jixon Chavez was swimming in the lake just before 4 p.m. He went under water and never resurfaced.
Crews initiated search and rescue efforts into the evening hours Sunday but due to poor light conditions, the search and rescue were called off just after 10 p.m.
Officials resumed efforts on Monday at sunrise and are actively searching.
The NJSP Aviation Unit, NJSP Teams Unit, Winslow and Waterford Township Fire Departments and Camden County Central Communications are assisting in the search and recovery efforts.
