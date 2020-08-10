Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Family members say the body of 35-year-old Eliu Jixon Chavez has been recovered after he went missing at Penbryn Lake in Winslow Township, New Jersey on Sunday. Officials say Chavez was swimming in the lake just before 4 p.m. when he went underwater and never resurfaced.
Crews initiated search and rescue efforts into the evening hours Sunday but due to poor light conditions, the search and rescue were called off just after 10 p.m.
Officials resumed efforts on Monday at sunrise.
You must log in to post a comment.