Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sunshine returns to the Philadelphia region on Sunday as high pressure moves in. Light southwest winds will aid in warming the area up to the upper 80s.
An isolated shower to thunderstorm may pop-up along the sea breeze near the Jersey Shore later in the afternoon.
The heat will return to the region with highs in the low 90s on Monday.
The heat may hang around through Wednesday. If there are three consecutive days in the 90s, it will qualify as a heat wave.
A pop-up storm is possible along the Jersey Shore again on Monday afternoon.
You must log in to post a comment.