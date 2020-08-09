CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police car was struck by gunfire as a block party disperses in the city’s Summerdale section. The chaos erupted late Saturday night at Brill Street and Summerdale Avenue.

Police say someone in the crowd pulled out a gun an opened fire, striking an occupied police car.

An armed man on a motorcycle then took off, knocking a police officer to the ground.

The officer hit his head but is expected to be okay.

Police caught up with that man and took him into custody.

