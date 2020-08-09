PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police car was struck by gunfire as a block party disperses in the city’s Summerdale section. The chaos erupted late Saturday night at Brill Street and Summerdale Avenue.
Police say someone in the crowd pulled out a gun an opened fire, striking an occupied police car.
BREAKING: An occupied Phila. Police cruiser was shot twice at 800 Brill. The shooter then rode off on a 3-wheeler after knocking a patrol officer to the ground, hitting his head, acc’d to PD. He was transported to the hospital. Shooter was apprehended. @CBSPhilly
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) August 9, 2020
An armed man on a motorcycle then took off, knocking a police officer to the ground.
The officer hit his head but is expected to be okay.
Police caught up with that man and took him into custody.
You must log in to post a comment.