PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Philadelphia Police officers are in the hospital after being involved in a crash Sunday morning. According to officials, this happened around 9:43 a.m. at the intersection of Chew Avenue and Johnson Street.
The officers were responding to an assist on Chew Avenue when their vehicle collided with another vehicle turning onto Johnson Street. The impact caused the police vehicle to flip over.
Both officers sustained injuries and were taken to Einstein Hospital where they are listed in stable condition.
A person from the other vehicle is also listed in stable condition at the hospital.
